Triple Talaq Bill: AIMPLB blames opposition , says 'no use of being an MP if absent during such times'

Triple Talaq Bill has passed in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday and member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Maulana KR Firangi Mahali reacted on the bill. While speaking to ANI, Maulana said, "I blame opposition for it, especially those parties, which walked out or the MPs who were absent during the voting in Parliament. I feel in near future, it will become a big issue that why they (MPs) didn't put their opinions on it."