Triple Talaaq verdict evokes mixed reaction in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Muslim intellectuals and religious scholars on Tuesday gave a mixed reaction to the Supreme Court verdict on Triple Talaaq. Most urged that before enacting a law, the government must solicit the views and opinion of all sections of the community.

They said the government must consult Islamic scholars, Muslim intellectuals of all sections and take into consideration their views, objections or suggestions before framing the new law, as stipulated by the apex court.

Maulana Moin Miya, a well-known Islamic scholar and Jamia Kadriya Ashrafiya President, said: "We respect the judgement but it's going to be a herculean task to implement this on the ground."

"Now it's in the hands of the government to frame a suitable law. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation saying 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. Hence, they must ensure that the proposed law is acceptable to the entire Muslim community, including the women," Maulana Miya told IANS.

Congress MP Hussain Dalwai described the verdict as "historic" for granting equality to all Muslim women, and all must try to understand it so that the womenfolk did not have to suffer anymore due to Triple Talaaq.

"This is an opportunity to the entire community to bring in place a just and fair law to regulate marriages and divorces. Triple Talaaq messages were being sent on SMS and WhatsApp, which Holy Quran never prescribed.

"Now, India is set to join the league of Muslim nations like Turkey, Morocco, Iraq, Pakistan and Bangladesh, which have codified divorce, protecting the rights of both men and women," Dalwai said.

Social crusader and women activist Trupti Desai, President of Bhumata Ranragini Brigade, termed it as "the first step towards achieving full equality for Muslim women".

"The existing law was discriminatory against women and it's good that the Supreme Court has struck it down. Now, Parliament will enact suitable law which will enable all-round progress of the Muslim women, and all must welcome it," Desai said.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Maulana Sayed Atahar Ali, while welcoming the verdict, said if the new law was not acceptable to the Board, then it would challenge it.

"The AIMPLB members will hold a meeting in Bhopal next month to study the implications of the SC verdict and decide the future course of action," Maulana Ali told IANS.

A woman Muslim activist and academician from Thane, Afroz A. Shaikh said the verdict was "truly great", one that strengthened people's faith in the judiciary.

"The rights of the Muslim women masses have been protected and saved. This will unshackle and free the 150 million Muslim women in India from slavery," Shaikh said.

Former police official and President of Awami Vikas Party Shamsher Khan Pathan demanded that the AIMPLB be dissolved immediately for its failure to safeguard the community's interests.

"First, they failed to bring awareness of the real teachings of Holy Quran with respect to Triple Talaaq. Second, they misrepresented facts before the Supreme Court and justified the instant Triple Talaaq. After filing their affidavit, they even suggested that if a person resorted to instant Triple Talaaq, he must be socially boycotted," Pathan elaborated.

He added that subsequently, the AIMPLB even wanted the Qazis (Muslim clerics) to direct the bridegroom during "Nikaah" to avoid giving instant Triple Talaaq if there were differences with his wife.

But, the AIMPLB never directly denounced instant Triple Talaaq, so its leaders must be removed and the organisation disbanded, and the Muslim community must ensure that persons like Vali Rehmani should be kept away from this entire issue, Pathan told IANS.

Jamiat-E-Ulema's Gulzar Azmi, however, felt that the apex court order was very disappointing and one that interfered with Muslim Personal Law.

"Although Triple Talaaq is bad and there are various restrictions on instant Triple Talaq, it is permissible under the Sharia laws," Azmi said.

--IANS

qn/nir/bg