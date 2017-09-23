Trio in lead after second day at US golf tour meet

Atlanta (Georgia), Sep 23 (IANS) Americans Justin Thomas and Webb Simpson and Englishman Paul Casey share the lead, all with 133 strokes, after the second day of The Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Club here.

Thomas on Friday signed his card with a 66 (four under par), and Casey and Simpson scored 67, reaching the halfway mark of the tournament with a lead over a group of Americans including Patrick Reed and Gary Woodland, Justin Rose from England and Jon Rahm, from Spain, reports Efe.

They are all sitting at a total of 134 strokes in tied fourth place.

