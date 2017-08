London, Aug 14 (IANS) Trinidad and Tobago rallied past the US in the last baton to win men's 4x400m relay at IAAF World Championships here.

Lalonde Gordon, Trinidad and Tobago's last leg, came back in the straight lane to first cross the finish line with a world leading time of 2 minutes and 58.12 seconds on Sunday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

The US were positioned second at 0.49 second adrift. Britain ranked third in 2:59.00.

