Trinamool Eyeing Expansion In Other States To 'Save' Country, 'Protect' Constitution: Mamata's Nephew Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary, MP Abhishek Banerjee, on Monday (7 June) said there would be a renewed push to expand the party across the country with the primary goal of defeating the BJP.

"Our target is not to defeat the BJP. Our target is to save the country and protect our Constitution," Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee said while addressing a press conference.

"You ran a campaign on 'dynasty'. People gave you the answer. I want to tell the BJP, sometimes a dynasty is better than being nasty," he said on questions about dynasty politics in TMC.

"I don't want any ministerial berth for the next 20 years. Can Jay Shah (Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son) say the same about his BCCI post?" he added.

CM Mamata's nephew said TMC would go to other states only to win that state and not for some seats or some percentage of votes. He said that the party would go about its expansion more systematically than before, reports The Indian Express.

Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee has rung in far-reaching changes in the party's organisational structure by firmly anointing nephew Abhishek Banerjee as her successor and appointing several fresh faces in essential party posts.

While Abhishek Banerjee has been made the party's national general secretary, replacing close Mamata aide Subrata Bakshi, young people close to him have been given key posts.