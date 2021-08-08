Trinamool Claims Attack on Partymen in Tripura, BJP Denies Charges

The Trinamool Congress claimed on Saturday that at least seven of its leaders and workers were seriously injured after their vehicle and a party office was allegedly attacked by the ruling BJP members in separate incidents in Tripura.

Several Trinamool leaders, including the party’s national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and chief spokesman Kunal Ghosh, made a series of tweets on these incidents and demanded arrest of the attackers.

“The goons of BJP Tripura have shown their true colours! This barbaric attack on Trinamool workers reveals the ‘goonda raj’ in Tripura under BJP Biplab’s (Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb) govt! Your threats and attacks only prove your inhumanity. Do what you can. Trinamool will not budge an inch,” Banerjee said in a tweet.

The convoy of Banerjee, who’s also a Lok Sabha member, was also allegedly attacked by BJP workers during his visit to Tripura on Monday.

Ghosh said that seven party leaders and workers, including youth leaders Debangshu Bhattacharya, Sudip Raha and Jaya Dutta from West Bengal, were injured when they were attacked by BJP workers at Ambassa in Dhalai district.

He said a Trinamool party office was totally damaged by the ruling party workers at Dharmanagar in North Tripura district.

“Instead of arresting the attackers, the police detained several of our leaders and workers, including Subal Bhowmik, in Dharmanagar on Saturday night. We would meet the Governor (Satyadev Narayan Arya) soon to demand the arrest of the BJP goons. The Trinamool will not tolerate the BJP government’s jungle raj,” Ghosh said.

The opposition CPI-M has also condemned the alleged attack on Trinamool, saying that democracy has been totally throttled under the BJP government in the state since March 2018.

Strongly denying the charges, the BJP claimed that the Trinamool is entirely a non-factor in Tripura and the ruling party of West Bengal is trying to spread the “virus of political violence” in the northeastern state, where “outsiders” with the backing of CPI-M are fomenting trouble and lawlessness.

BJP spokesman Nabendu Bhattacherjee said that over 500 party workers and members from West Bengal took shelter in Tripura while hundreds of others went to Assam after being attacked by the Trinamool workers in Bengal following the declaration of Asssembly election results there in May.

He also demanded a high-level probe into both the incidents in Dharmanagar and in Ambassa.

Protesting against the alleged attacks, Trinamool workers led by Subal Bhowmik, who along with other leaders quit the Congress last month and joined the Trinamool, staged a road blockade on National Highway-8 in Dharmanagar, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control.

The road blockade forced Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to take a detour while returning to a helipad on the outskirts of Dharmanagar town after attending some programmes at the district headquarters.

