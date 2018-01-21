Some tried to derail demonetisation but nation saw it through: Modi

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said some "people" tried to sabotage "demonetisation" but the exercise was seen through successfully because the nation stood behind the decision.

In an interview given to TV channel Times Now, Modi, without referring to anyone specifically, said "they" tried to derail the demonetisation exercise through various means to "save corrupt people".

"People tried to start a fire, they even attempted to incite riots, they knocked on Supreme Court's door, they tried everything possible. These attempts were to save those who were hoarding black money, to save corrupt people, to save the dishonest," he said.

He said demonetisation was not just a change of currency and the way it was carried out got the world's respect.

"Several small countries of world tried to carry out demonetisation in their lands but retreated. It is India's great success that this was not just a change of one currency with another, but the way country's federal structure, it's governance, it's common man, RBI's role... is enough to get it respect of the world," he said.

--IANS

vn/vd/bg