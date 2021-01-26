Tricolour unfurled at Rajpath in presence of President, PM

New Delhi, Jan 26 (ANI): The Tricolour was unfurled at Rajpath in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, on 72nd Republic Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tribute to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial at the India Gate. PM Modi also signed the ceremonial book at the National War Memorial. Defence Minister, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Navy Staff were also present there. Prime Minister Modi wore a special 'Paghdi' from Gujarat’s Jamnagar, today.