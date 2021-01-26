Tricolour Hoisted, Saplings Planted as Construction of Ayodhya Mosque Begins on Republic Day

Construction of a mosque on a five-acre plot of land, as enabled by the 2019 Supreme Court verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi dispute, was formally initiated on Republic Day with the hoisting of the national flag and a tree plantation drive in Ayodhya.

According to a report in NDTV, chairman of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) Zafar Ahmad Farooqui hoisted the Tricolour at the site. This was followed by planting of tree saplings by all 12 members of the IICF trust - the organisation that will build the mosque.

Farooqui was quoted as saying that work on soil testing of the site had begun and construction would start when reports are out and maps are approved. He also said that people had begun contributing towards donations for the religious site.

The design of the building was unveiled in December by the IICF. It will be a modern, egg-shaped building without any dome or minarets. The mosque will be solar powered and have room for around 2,000 people to offer 'namaz' at once. A hospital with state-of-the-art facilities will also be made in the compound.

The mosque may be named after Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah, a warrior in the 1857 war against the British. The IICF is seriously considering to name it after Shah, who was known as the 'Lighthouse of Rebellion' in the Awadh region, Trust Secretary Athar Hussain on Monday. After the Trust was formed, there have been discussions on whether the mosque should be named after Mughal emperor Babar or some other name be given.