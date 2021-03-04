Tributes paid to Phanishwar Nath Renu on his birth centenary

Patna/Araria, Mar 4 (PTI) Rich tributes were paid to Phanishwar Nath Renu, arguably the greatest Hindi novelist and short story writer from Bihar, on the occasion of his birth centenary on Thursday.

Renu was born on this day in 1921 at a village in Araria district which was then a part of the Purnea district.

To those not well versed in Hindi literature, he is best remembered for the story 'Maare Gaye Gulfaam' which was immortalised by its movie adaptation 'Teesri Kasam', starring Raj Kapoor and Waheeda Rehman.

In the state capital, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar garlanded a portrait, hung at his official residence, of the legendary litterateur who was also closely associated with the socialist movement in Bihar.

Known for using his Twitter handle sparingly, Kumar also came out with a message on the micro-blogging site expressing his deep regard for the writer whose works were known to bring alive before the readers the ambience of Kosi Mithilanchal region.

Kumars former deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, who is now a Rajya Sabha member, paid floral tributes to Renu at a park where the writers statue is erected.

Later, taking part in a webinar organised by the Hansraj College at Delhi, Modi impressed all with his deep appreciation of the writer, sharing many personal anecdotes.

Modi proudly stated that during his stay in Patna, Renu used to reside in the Rajendra Nagar locality where the veteran BJP leader lives.

'I used to frequent an apartment adjacent to the one in which Renu lived. Until his identity became known to me, I always wondered who is this man with curly locks that make him stand apart in a crowd', said Modi and added that it was a matter of pride for his party that one of his sons had got elected to the state assembly on a BJP ticket.

Modi also spoke about the journalism of Renu, who had taken active part in the Quit India movement, the popular uprising in adjoining Nepal and the JP movement of Bihar.

'When the renowned writer and poet Agyeya launched 'Dinmaan' weekly, he appointed Renu as the Bihar correspondent. In those days passes were not issued by the assembly for those working with weeklies.

'But the then Speaker Laxmi Narayan Sudhanshu, who shared regional affinity with Renu besides being a Hindi writer himself, made an exception for Renu', Modi recalled.

He also shared another anecdote involving Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar', Bihars tallest poet who earned the epithet 'rashtrakavi' (national poet).

'Dinkar was taken aback when on a tour of Russia he was asked by a person whether he knew Renu. Upon enquiry, He was told that Russian translations of Renus stories were available', Modi said.

He also disclosed having made a suggestion to the minister concerned in Bihar that the year 2021 be celebrated as Renus 'Janmashatabdi Varsh' (birth centenary year).

A small function was also held in the memory of the writer at his native district of Araria where people thronged the crossroad 'Renu kunj', named after the litterateur who was closely attached to the place.

'There used to be a tea stall here where people of our generation have beheld the sight of Renu scribbling away in his notebook in a leisurely manner over endless cups of chai (tea)', said senior journalist Sudan Sahay.

Local journalist Parvez Alam said 'it is a long-standing demand of the literary fraternity here that a big statue of the Renu be erected at Renu Kunj.

'Besides, the districts entry point have a gateway with a mention of the fact that this is the land which provided inspiration for 'Maila Aanchal' and 'Parti Parikatha', Hindi novels considered next to only 'Godaan' by Munshi Premchand in popularity and literary esteem'.

Sahay seconded the demand and pointed out 'it was at Renu Kunj that the writer had famously returned his Padma Shri in protest against the clamping of Emergency.

'We all have vivid memories of the Sub Divisional Officer concerned imploring Renu to reconsider his decision. The writer, though, stood his ground'.