Tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi at UNHRC to mark his 150th birth anniversary

A side event was held at UN office in Geneva to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi during the 42nd Session of the Human Rights Council. Experts and diplomats shared a platform to discuss about Gandhi's message of non-violence in the modern age. The theme was titled �International Day of Non-Violence: Mahatma Gandhi's thinking and the University of Human Rights". In this period of global uncertainty, the multiplication conflicts, the threat of war, the destruction of the environment, natural disasters, the rise of hatred, violent extremism, xenophobia, religious intolerance, racism and racial discrimination; the non-violence advocated by Mahatma Gandhi remains forever a source of inspiration for the well being of humanity. Shaibal Roy Chowdhury, Minister and Consul General of India, Geneva said in his address, "It is great pride for India that the UN has honoured the memory of our father of the nation by designating 2nd October as the International Non-Violence Day". He added, "Mahatma Gandhi was born in India but he belongs to entire humanity. His life and values inspire people across continents. The most influential Indian of the 20th century GandhiJi remains the bench mark against which we access our public functionaries, political ideas and government policies as well as hopes and aspirations of our country and our people." Maroof Raza, a writer and commentator from India said in his speech, "India's respect for human rights and the respect for men and human being was reflected in its modern history when it went to east Pakistan following a major genocide by Pakistan Army." He added, "The recent initiative against India that we were taking away human rights of the Kashmiri people by a closed door meeting at UN Security Council did not come in for criticism from 13 at least of the 15 members of the UNSC because world today recognises India's solid credentials based on the Gandhian philosophy of respect for life, being, nature and even animals. So let us not only harp on human beings." On the occasion, a book authored by Khalid Jehangir, a Kashmiri, was also launched. The book titled "They snatched my playground" is a personal narrative of Journalist turned BJP leader from Kashmir about his life in valley, it's terrorism, it's politics and about the silent majority whose voices are rarely heard. .