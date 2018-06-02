Tribals want Naxals to join the mainstream

Maharashtra's Gondia city is one of the Naxal affected areas in India. This banner on the street is a proof that the Naxals want to keep the tribal people away from the modern world and development. Such actions raise questions like: What benefit will the tribes get if the Naxals are shielding them from development? But the locals here, believe in a democratic system and also want the Naxals to believe in it as well, the residents want the Naxal groups to surrender and join the mainstream society again, as this is the only way for peace.