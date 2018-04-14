Tribals in Sukma face Naxal barbarism

Left radical Naxals and self-proclaimed saviours of tribal rights have done nothing but inflicted terror on the gullible and impoverished people of the Maoist hotbed of Sukma in Chhattisgarh state. Their endeavour has always been to sabotage the government schemes and siege hold of poor people's lives through killings and abductions. Their recent operations have even targeted civilians of the area, the tribals who have tried escaping the enforced ideology and join the mainstream. They have unleashed a spate of violence in the Sukma district against its rural people. Naxalism, however, has been rapidly losing its ground in the state as Government of India, through its multi-layered strategy has been able to bring people living in this region on board. Support for them among the poor tribal communities has weakened over the decades with more and more people becoming disillusioned due to the government's sustained developmental efforts. Many of these hardliners have rejected the obsolete ideology of left-radicalism and have surrendered to the police. The success rate of the security forces is indicative of the fact that Naxalism is going to be eradicated soon with horrific tales left to be read in communists' works of literature.