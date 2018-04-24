Trial run of Bangladesh-Nepal bus service begins

Dhaka, April 24 (IANS) The trial run of a Bangladesh-Nepal bus service via India began here on Tuesday.

Two buses carrying delegates of the three nations led by Fariduddin Ahmed, chairman of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation, were flagged off from Dhaka, reports Xinhua news agency.

The buses are scheduled to arrive in Kathmandu on Thursday, via Siliguri in West Bengal.

On completion of the trial run, officials of the countries will submit a report, based on which a protocol will be signed to pave the way for commercial bus services between Dhaka and Kathmandu that comes under the BBIN (Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal) Motor Vehicles Agreement, which the countries signed in June 2015 to enable movement of passenger and cargo vehicles.

The driving distance between Kathmandu and Dhaka is about 1,200 km.

--IANS

ksk/vm