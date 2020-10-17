‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ & Delhi Riots: We Need A Few Good Men

"This is a work of fiction. Any similarities to persons living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental."

A child born this year in India might see a disclaimer like this a decade or two later and wonder what happened in this country in 2020. Only then can the reality of the riots in Delhi be depicted, minimising criminal litigation threats from various authorities. It will take time for a desi Aaron Sorkin to make The Trial of the Delhi Conspirators, considering what recently happened to an innocuous advertisement of a jewellery brand. Till then, let’s take heart in a depiction of parallels in history.

Sorkin’s latest historical court-room drama, The Trial of the Chicago 7, is about everything that the Indian government is likely to find seditious and anti-national, except, perhaps, Alan Ginsberg’s ‘Om’ chant.

Oh wait, that might be seen as a sneaky ploy to tarnish Hinduism’s image.

The Plot: Facts and Fiction

The plot is simple, the historical facts are known. Sorkin focuses to bring alive through a stellar cast of Michael Keaton, Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Barn Cohen, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Joseph Gordon-Lewitt and others the mis-trial of the Chicago Seven in 1969 and 1970 in the US. The federal government had charged a group of eight defendants—including the founder of Black Panther Party, Bobby Seale—of conspiracy to incite riots during the anti-Vietnam War protests in Chicago during the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

Seale’s trial was eventually severed from the proceedings and the remaining defendants: Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, David Dellinger, Tom Hayden, Rennie Davis, John Froines, and Lee Weiner came to be known as the Chicago Seven.

This story is about a cohesive—well, almost—attempt, sanctioned at the highest level of the US establishment, to ascribe the violence in Chicago to the acts and speeches of the Chicago Seven.

For an Indian viewer, “Any similarities to persons living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.”

Judge Julius Hoffman hands out contempt charge to the defendants and their lawyers at the drop of the hat, with an unforgiving bang of his gavel.

Again, “Any similarities to persons living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.”

