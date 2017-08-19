Tri-nation series: When and where to watch India vs Mauritius, coverage on TV and live streaming

India and Mauritius begin their campaign in the first match of the Tri-nation series at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday. Along with India and Mauritius, St. Kitts & Nevis, will be the third side competing in the tournament.

The tri-nation tournament will help Stephen Constantine's men to warm-up ahead of their crucial AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifier against Macau.

Earlier in June, the Blue Tigers broke into the top 100 rankings following an impressive showing with 2-0 win over neighbours Nepal and a 1-0 win over Kygryz Republic in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers group match. Their current FIFA ranking is 97 in the world.

Winning 13 of their last 15 matches, the Indian side will look to extend their winning run before they are set to take on Macau on September 5.

The 24-year old center back, Sandesh Jhingan will be wearing the captain's armband in the absence of striker Sunil Chhetri.

>Here's all you need to know about live broadcast of India vs Mauritius match:

>When and where will the final between India vs Mauritius be played?

The opening match of the Tri-nation football series between India vs Mauritius will be played on 19 August, 2017 at Mumbai Football Arena.

>How do I watch the India vs Mauritius final live?

The final will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD.

>At what time will live coverage of the India vs Mauritius final start?

The live coverage of the final will start at 8 pm IST.

>Where can I follow the India vs Mauritius online?

The final will be streamed online on Hotstar and Jio TV. View More