Tri-nation series: Our first priority is to win, says St. Kitts & Nevis coach

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], August 22 (ANI): St. Kitts and Nevis coach Jacques Passy has clarified that his team's 'priority is to win' when they clash with Mauritius and India in the ongoing Tri nation International Football Series.

In an exclusive interview to www.aiff.com, Passy said on Monday, "You don't travel around the world only to compete but not win. Obviously, our first priority is to win. First, we will try to conquer Mauritius tomorrow and then win the game against India. We'll take one game at a time."

"You don't get the opportunity like this every day. The challenge lies in playing outside our continent, our comfort zone. The character of the players will be significant", he added.

On being asked whether India's higher rank in the FIFA ladder might give them a psychological advantage, he brushed it aside completely.

"Four months back, we were 70 and India were much below than us. Now, it's the other way around. Frankly speaking I don't prefer to buy the ranking formula. The game is played on the pitch and it'll always be so. Rankings are irrelevant", Passy expressed.

St. Kitts & Nevis will today play Mauritius in their first encounter of the tournament. (ANI)