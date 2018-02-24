Tri-nation car rally flagged off from Siliguri

A five-day-long tri-nation car rally kicked off from Siliguri on Saturday. The 1,650-km long car rally will pass through the Darjeeling and parts of Nepal and Bhutan. A total of 32 teams from across India and seven from Nepal took part in the rally which will see them navigate a route of pristine foothills and forests crisscrossed by rivers and mountain streams and high Himalayan passes. The rally seeks to strengthen the relations of India with its neighbours Nepal and Bhutan. The participants will enter Nepal through the Kakarbhitta border before reaching Bhutan where the rally will culminate on February 27.