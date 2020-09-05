Funny Memes on Earthquake Trend Online After Mumbai Experiences Tremors: Watch Out What Netizens Are Sharing on September 5

It's the weekend! But if you have a working one then the motivation to begin the day is up on Twitter. Saturday thoughts and Saturday motivation are trending online. Besides it's Teachers day today in India so related messages and trends are also up. As we get through the day we will keep you updated on trending topics, funny memes and viral videos of the day.

Also Read | Flash, Chilean Dog Hailed as Hero For Detecting Possible Signs of Life Under Rubble A Month After Beirut Explosion When No Authorities Could!

September 5 marks Teachers day celebrations in India. It marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. So related photos, quotes, messages and greetings along with wishes of Happy Teachers day are trending online. It is also World Beard Day, so guys can totally flaunt their facial hair and exchange messages and compliments with one another. It is also the Amazon Rainforest Day so facts, pictures, interesting trivia is likely to be shared online. National Cheese Pizza Day is another fun celebration for the day. So pictures of pizzas may dominate your timelines. We will keep you all updated with whatever trends the most.

Social media is a great place to catch up on all trends together. Scrolling through these apps you come to know what happens where. At a time when we are stuck in a global pandemic, these mediums are beneficial to know what is happening. In this section we will give you all the fun stuff like memes, jokes, videos anything that goes viral. It could be a funny animal video or a random tweet going viral, an old video resurfacing again or a new social media challenge. This is the section we will keep you updated on all of the stuff including memes, jokes and videos. Have a great weekend!

Also Read | Video of a Dog Being Amused by a Brick in Garden is Too Cute: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day