TuesdayThoughts & #TuesdayMotivation Trend on Twitter With Good Morning Quotes, Messages & Images: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day

September 15 marks various festivals and events across the world. It is Engineer's Day in India which is celebrated on the birthday of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, popularly called 'Sir MV', one of India's finest engineers. He was born in 1861 to a Telugu family at Chikkaballapur, a little over 55 km from Bengaluru. Hence it is also known as Visvesvaraya Jayanti. It is also Doordarshan's birthday, the day it began as an experiment on September 15, 1959, after which it became a service in 1965.

It also marks the International Day of Democracy. On this day in 2007, the United Nations General Assembly resolved to observe September 15 with the purpose of promoting and upholding the principles of democracy.

It also marks National Cheese Toast Day, National Linguine Day, National Double Cheeseburger Day and National Crème de Menthe Day.

It is also the birthday of many famous personalities and celebrities across the world including Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Tom Hardy, Oliver Stone, Tommy Lee Jones and Joshna Chinappa. We wish you a Happy Tuesday and a great week ahead!