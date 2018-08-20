Trend Micro's 'virtual patching' to protect firms against cyber attacks

Bengaluru, Aug 20 (IANS) Cybersecurity solutions leader Trend Micro on Monday announced a non-disruptive approach called "Virtual Patching" to help its customers shield vulnerabilities in critical systems until a security patch is available.

"Patching is critical for defending against attacks that exploit security flaws and when organisations can't patch directly, using a virtual patch can help mitigate the risk," Nilesh Jain, Vice President-South East Asia and India, Trend Micro, said in a statement.

The "Deep Security Virtual Patching" protects systems during the risk window and beyond, thus addressing the dual challenge of vulnerability risks and patch management which are not sufficiently being met by traditional solutions.

Virtual patching uses a dedicated, security-hardened virtual appliance that integrates with the Cloud major VMware's "vShield APIs" to provide agentless security.

Together, this approach allows vulnerabilities to be shielded without deploying in-guest security agents.

"The ease of use, proactive protection and scanning the vulnerabilities are biggest USPs and hence BFSI, pharmaceutical companies and other organisations from various sectors are deploying Deep Security Virtual Patching solutions from Trend Micro," added Jain.

LIC Mutual Fund has deployed Trend Micro's solutions to secure their endpoints, network and data centres.

"Partnering with Trend Micro led to a harmonious collaboration that helped us combat the challenges of securing and protecting our data and network from potential security risks and cyber threats," said Prashant Thakkar, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Strategy, LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Limited.

Lupin Pharma and credit information company CIBIL have also deployed "Virtual Patching" solution from Trend Micro.

--IANS

na/bg