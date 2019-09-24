Tremors felt in north India with epicentre around Pakistan-India border

Tremors were felt in several states of north India today. Several people were injured and there were casualties reported in parts of Pakistan. Mirpur in Pakistan was jolted by 5.8 magnitude earthquake. Director (operations) of National Centre for Seismology, J L Gautam spoke on the tremor felt in several part of northern India. JL Gautam said, "The epicentre of the earthquake was around Pakistan-India (JandK) border. It measured 6.3 on the Richter Scale. We felt it in Delhi too. Tremors were felt in Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir too."