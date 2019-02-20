Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after earthquake strikes UP's Hapur

Tremors were felt in several parts of Delhi-NCR today after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km, but the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.Earlier this month, mild tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR after a powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Hindu Kush mountain range along Afghanistan-Pakistan border. According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official, tremors in Delhi-NCR had lasted for 40-50 seconds. European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes 44 km southwest of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.