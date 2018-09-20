Trek to conduct ride camps for cycling enthusiasts

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Cycling enthusiasts in India will now be able to connect with industry experts, share opinions and receive valuable tips on cycling when global bicycle manufacturers Trek launches the 'Trek Ride Camp across cities in October and November this year.

Legendary racer Jens Voigt and the founding father of mountain bikes Gary Fisher will be specifically visiting India to host the Trek Ride Camp.

They will interact with participants and share tips on selecting the right bicycle and riding gear, competing in international racing events and apt fitness regime for aspiring professional cyclists.

The ride camp will kick start from New Delhi followed by Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Talking about Trek's latest initiative, Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bicycle India said: "We are very excited to announce first-of-its kind Ride Camp in the country."

"Trek Ride Camp is designed to offer enthusiasts an opportunity to interact with industry experts and ride with cycling legends like Jens Voigt and Gary Fisher. Our focus is to grow the sport of leisure and competitive cycling in India by organising such experiential events," he added.

