Trees Uprooted, Roofs Blown Away: Cyclone Nisarga Hits Maharashtra

Severe cyclonic storm ‘Nisarga’ – the second to hit India in two weeks – made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibag at around 1 pm. Nisarga is the first such storm in a long time to impact an already coronavirus-hit Mumbai which has recorded over 41,000 COVID-19 cases out of around 70,000 cases in the state.

The storm which intensified into a “severe cyclonic storm”, made landfall on the Maharashtra coast on Wednesday afternoon.

“Three members of a family were injured when cement blocks from an adjacent under-construction building fell on their shanty at Santacruz in Mumbai due to gusty winds,” PTI reported quoting the police.

Commuters brave rainfall at Bandra ahead of Cyclone Nisarga in Mumbai, Wednesday.

No one is allowed to come out in public places like beaches, parks and promenades along the Mumbai coastline, the police had said in a late-night order on Tuesday. No arrivals and departures are allowed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport till 7 pm on Wednesday.

“The center of the severe cyclone ‘Nisarga’ is very close to Maharashtra coast. Landfall process started and it will be completed during next 3 hours,” according to IMD. It has begun entering Mumbai and Thane as well.

THE CENTER OF NISARGA MOVED NORTHEASTWARDS AND CROSSED MAHARASHTRA COAST CLOSE TO SOUTH OF ALIBAGH & LAY CENTERED AT 1330 HRS IST OF 03 JUNE 2020 OVER COASTAL MAHARASHTRA NEAR LAT. 18.4°N AND LONG. 73.0°E CLOSE TO SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF ALIBAGH AND 80 KM SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF MUMBAI. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

As the cyclone made inroads in Maharashtra, visuals of roofs being blown away in Raigad surfaced online.

#WATCH Tin roof atop a building in #Raigad blown away due to strong winds as #CycloneNisarga lands along #Maharashtra coast (Source: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/INlim5VG1c — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

Alibag reported wind speed of 93 km per hour this afternoon. The tropical storm – likely to weaken into a cyclone in the next six hours – is expected to have wind speeds in excess of 100 km per hour, with gusts up to 120 km per hour.

#CycloneNisarga has fully landed near Alibaug, Raigad District of Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/9UDp44a3dv — MAHA INFO CENTRE (@micnewdelhi) June 3, 2020

IMD Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra said earlier in the day that over Gujarat’s Navsari and Valsad, wind speed of about 60kmph-80 kmph is expected. By midnight it will weaken and by tomorrow morning, it will become a depression.

Forty-three teams of National Disaster Response Force or NDRF have been deployed in areas expected to be affected along Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts. One NDRF team consists of 45 personnel.

“The evacuation is nearly complete. Those in shelters are being trained for life skills and social distancing is being ensured. All preparations are in order. Let's hope we safely ride through the cyclone,” NDRF chief SN Pradhan said in a video message this afternoon.

