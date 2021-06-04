'Treated as Slaves': Sacked Telangana Minister Etela Rajender Resigns from TRS, Slams KCR

Former state health minister and Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader Etela Rajender resigned from the party on Friday, ending his 19-year-old affiliation with the TRS. Rajender was sacked from the state cabinet on May 1 after allegations of land grabbing against him.

Speaking to the media at his residence Rajender said that he was sacked from the cabinet without having the chance to provide an explanation. He said, “I was sacked from the cabinet without asking any explanation. I had resigned as an MLA several times for the self-respect of the people of Telangana.”

Rajender criticised chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying, “It is not Pragati Bhavan where the CM is staying, it is home of slaves. Many ministers in KCR cabinet are treated as slaves. I don’t want an irresponsible, no self-respect minister post. I am not a slave. Is there a single SC, ST, BC officer in CMO?”

The former minister said that the chief minister had stifled the public voice by closing Dharna Chowk at Indira park as a designated protest spot in Hyderabad and ignored the problems of the farmers.

“The government is not purchasing the crop from the farmers. I opposed it and I was against giving Rytu Bandhu assistance to those who are paying income tax. My questions were not digested by the CM,” Rajender said and said KCR

conspired against him.

“I will resign from the MLA post too before you remove me. They tried to tarnish the name I had earned in the Telangana community. The people of Huzurabad constituency will not believe false allegations against me. I will discuss with the people of my constituency and announce the future course of action.” he said.

Reacting to Etela Rajender’s comments, TRS leader and MLC Palla Rajeswar Reddy asked, “Why don’t you resign when your self-respect was disrupted?” Reddy said that Rajender was making false allegations against KCR to cover up for his illegal activities.

A month ago, Etela Rajender was the minister for health and family welfare in K Chandrasekhar Rao’s cabinet and was sacked and dropped from his portfolio over land grabbing allegations.

KCR had ordered the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Vigilance to conduct inquiries into the allegations of land grabbing in the Achampeta and Hakimpet villages of ​​the Medak district in Telangana.

Recently, Rajender visited Delhi and met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda and other top leaders of the party along with the BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay.

Etela Rajender is said to be clearing his way to join the BJP soon and is waiting for clarity from the BJP top leadership.

