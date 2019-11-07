Treat for everyone to watch Rohit Sharma bat: Washington Sundar

After defeating Bangladesh in second T20I, India's Washington Sundar stated that it is a treat to watch Rohit Sharma if he keeps on playing like this. Rohit Sharma as usual was on song today. While addressing the press conference, Washington Sundar said, "He is very experience especially in this format. He knows what to do. He is definitely an asset for the team. If he bats like this, it is honestly a treat for everybody. Rohit Sharma as usual was on song today."