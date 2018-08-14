Travis Scott's 'Astroworld' tops Billboard 200 Chart

Los Angeles, Aug 14 (IANS) Rapper Travis Scott's "Astroworld" has topped the Billboard 200 Chart.

"From a critical standpoint, this is perhaps the Album of the Year. Travis Scott has proven himself to be a creative force with this collection of songs and his overall vision for 'Astroworld'," Arjun Sankalia, Director International Music, Sony Music India, said in a statement.

"This is one of those albums that transcends music and becomes art. Its success in India is extremely gratifying too, no doubt stemming from the increasing acceptance of hip-hop fuelled by the vibrant local scene."

The set -- which was released on August 3 via Cactus Jack/Grand Hustle/Epic Records -- earned 537,000 equivalent album units in the week ending August 9, according to Nielsen Music.

The Billboard 200 Chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US based on consumption as measured in equivalent album units.

"Astroworld" grants Scott his second number one on the Billboard 200 Chart, following his previous release, 2016's "Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight".

--IANS

nn/sed