All travellers to Singapore to undergo mandatory COVID test on arrival

Gurdip Singh
·3-min read

Singapore, Jan 17 (PTI) All travellers, including Singaporeans and permanent residents, will need to take a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced.

This will take effect from 11.59 pm on January 24 as part of tighter border measures to manage the risk of imported COVID-19 cases, reported the Channel News Asia.

Singapore has seen an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, mostly imported or those arriving from other countries.

The Ministry on Saturday confirmed four coronavirus cases from the community (or local), one from the dormitories for foreign workers here and 19 imported cases.

The dormitory case is a 37-year-old Indian national who was detected through rostered routine testing on January 14.

The work permit holder lives in Tuas South Dormitory and works at Chevron Oronite as a thermal insulator installer.

His earlier tests from routine testing – the last being on December 17 - were negative for COVID-19 infection, said the Channel report.

Currently, travellers who are not Singaporeans or permanent residents and who have a recent travel history to high-risk countries or regions are required to take a PCR test within 72 hours before departure. They are then tested again at the end of their stay-home notice period.

In a media release, the Ministry noted the emergence of new COVID-19 variants and the worsening coronavirus situation around the world.

'The multi-ministry task force regularly reviews Singapore’s border measures to manage the risk of importation and onward local transmission from travellers,' it said.

'Given the resurgence of COVID-19 cases around the world, we will be putting in place more stringent measures for travellers to manage the risk of importation.' The ministry also announced that all Singaporeans and permanent residents returning from the United Kingdom and South Africa will be subject to an additional seven days of self-isolation at their place of residence, following their 14-day stay-home notice period at dedicated facilities.

This takes effect from 11.59 pm on January 18.

They will be tested at the end of their stay-home notice, as with the current requirement, and again after they complete their seven-day self-isolation period, said the MOH.

Singapore authorities had earlier restricted entry and transit for all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with a recent travel history to the UK and South Africa, due to concerns of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus circulating in those countries.

With effect from 11.59 pm on January 31, visitors applying to enter Singapore under the Air Travel Pass (ATP) and Reciprocal Green Lanes (RGLs) will need to have travel insurance for their COVID-19-related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs in Singapore, with a minimum coverage of SGD 30,000 (Rs 16,50,000 approx).

'The travel insurance will help them pay for the costs of their medical treatment in Singapore. The visitors can purchase the travel insurance from Singapore-based or overseas insurers,' said the Ministry.

The 29 imported cases reported on Friday included 13 work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India and Myanmar, five of whom are foreign domestic workers.

Separately, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday that the Singapore-Japan Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) has been suspended until the state of emergency in Japan is lifted.

Singapore has recorded 59,083 coronavirus cases as of Saturday. In all, 58,784 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities while there have been 29 deaths relating to the disease.

There are currently 54 confirmed cases in hospitals while 216 are isolated and cared for at community facilities for mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19. PTI GS RDM RDM

Latest stories

  • 23 die in Norway after receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, 13 were nursing home patients

    Oslo [Norway], January 16 (ANI): Twenty-three people died in Norway within days of receiving their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine with 13 of those deaths apparently related to the side effects of the shots, New York Post reported citing the health officials.

  • Shunned from Polite Society, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Face New Cold Post-insurrection Reality

    The couple have never been shy about their combined love of power. When they got engaged, Ivanka Trump said in an interview that she knew Kushner was the one when she found his ambition matched hers.

  • Covid Vaccines in India Cheaper and Better, Don't Fall for Rumours: PM Modi Kicks Off Rollout

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address before the vaccine rollout, said Covishield and Covaxin being made in India was an example the country's self-reliance.

  • Natasha Poonawalla Wishes Husband and SII Chief Adar a 'Little More Sleep' for Birthday

    On January 14, Adar celebrated his 40th birthday. His wife Natasha Poonawalla shared a lovely picture of the intimate celebration of Adar’s birthday. Their two sons and Adar’s father Cyrus Poonawalla are also present in the picture,

  • Mohammed Azharuddeen's Bucket List Goes Viral After Breathtaking 37-Ball Ton for Kerala

    Kerala star Mohammed Azharuddeen made batting look easy on Wednesday as he smacked 10 sixes and 9 fours for an unbeaten 137 off 54 balls handing his team victory over Mumbai in just 16 overs in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

  • Binge Alert: 7 Powerful Scenes That Stand Out In ‘Tandav’

    The compelling show stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Sunil Grover in key roles.

  • 'I’ll See You at Trial': Kamala Harris Likely To Preside Over Donald Trump's Impeachment Trial

    Back in 2020, when the US was preparing for Presidential elections and Donald Trump was the sole Republican Party candidate for a second White House run, had taunted Kamala Harris for dropping out of the Democratic nomination race.

  • ‘People Will be Elated’, ‘We Won This Attack’: Arnab’s ‘Chats’ Out

    Mumbai Police have annexed chats allegedly between Goswami and former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta in court filings.

  • Bilawal Bhutto decides not to participate in PDM's protest on January 19

    Islamabad [Pakistan], January 16 (ANI): Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto has decided to not participate in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 19.

  • HAL bags largest-ever indigenous defence procurement deal, but real test lies in honouring delivery schedule

    If the company's track record is anything to go by, the speed of the project and not the capacity to manufacture LCA should raise concerns

  • Before vaccination drive, Centre explains dos and don'ts to states

    Just as India is readying itself for the massive coronavirus vaccination drive, the federal government explained to the states what they should do and what not, to ensure the entire process is seamless. Though three dry runs have been conducted so far, the Centre, clearly not wanting to leave any loose ends, sent a comprehensive fact sheet on Thursday. Here's what states were told.

  • Who is Mitch McConnell, The Veteran Senate Leader Who Could Decide Trump’s Fate?

    The veteran Republican senator from Kentucky can greatly influence the vote to convict Trump.

  • Ahead of launch in India, Skoda Kodiaq (facelift) spied testing

    Czech automaker Skoda will launch the facelifted Kodiaq SUV in India, in the second half of 2021. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming car sans camouflage has been found testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights. As per the pictures, it will have a blacked-out butterfly-shaped grille, redesigned alloy wheels, and taillights, among others. Here's our roundup.

  • Congress' Manish Tewari, Health Minister Spar Over Approval to Bharat Biotech Vaccine 'Sans Due Process'

    India recently granted two vaccines — Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin — approval on restricted emergency use.

  • Indonesian authorities download crashed plane's black box

    Jakarta [Indonesia], January 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesian authorities have downloaded the flight data recorder (FDR) belonging to the Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed into Jakarta waters last week, the National Transportation Safety Committee said on Friday.

  • Watch: Are Covishield & Covaxin Vaccines Safe? Virologist Answers

    Our Health Editor Vaishali Sood, along with Dr Shahid Jameel, responds to your questions on COVID vaccines.

  • Eyes On Pelosi As Trump Impeachment Trial Timing Up In The Air

    The timing of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial could come into clearer focus on Friday when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to take questions about her next steps at a morning news conference at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Joe Biden’s Staff Picks: 11 Key People You Should Know and What It Says About His India Policy

    Here’s a look at who Biden has picked for key positions in the US cabinet.

  • Global immunisation: low-income countries rush to access Covid vaccine supply

    Despite efforts to procure Covid vaccine, some nations will only vaccinate 20% of populationCoronavirus – latest updatesSee all our coronavirus coverage The driver of a van containing Covid-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India flashes a victory sign as the vaccine boxes arrive in Amritsar. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/EPA There are triumphant scenes as lorries leave a vaccine plant in Pune, India, loaded with boxes that will prevent thousands of deaths. Adar Poonawalla, the owner and chief executive of the Serum Institute of India, poses on the tailgate of a truck, making the most of his company’s “proud and historic” moment as the potential saviour of the nation – and even a large chunk of the world. Poonawalla’s factory, the largest vaccine manufacturing complex in the world, is the best hope for immunisation for people in Africa and some low-income countries elsewhere – which could save them from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic. The Serum Institute has been contracted to supply the UN-backed Covax initiative, which subsidises low-income countries, with 200m doses of Covid-19 vaccines with an option on 900m more. For a heart-stopping moment last week, it seemed that vaccine nationalism within India might slam the door. On 4 January, just after the Serum Institute got approval from the Indian regulator for the vaccine – made under licence from AstraZeneca – Poonawalla was reported as saying there was a condition attached, which was that only India could have the vaccine for the time being. Map of factories where the Oxford vaccine will be made The following day, he clarified the “confusion in the public domain” on Twitter, saying “exports of vaccines are permitted to all countries”. But the lorries are headed across India for now and the episode underlines the tension as every country with cash wades into the fight for vaccines, putting manufacturers under unprecedented pressure to deliver for them. As affluent Europe and North America scramble to deploy the Covid vaccines they have pre-bought – amid accusations that immunisation programmes are too slow and the wrong people are getting the jabs – there has been not a single shot in the arm in many countries elsewhere. Three vaccines have been approved in the west. Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna are expensive and need long-term storage at -70C. Pfizer offered to sell the vaccine to South Africa at a 50% discounted price of $10 a shot, but was told the cost was still prohibitive. But Oxford/AstraZeneca’s vaccine is stable at fridge temperatures of 2-8C and AstraZeneca has promised not to make a profit for the duration of the pandemic. It aims to provide 3bn doses this year, made in factories around the world under licence. It is the mainstay of the Covax initiative, which has now bought a total of 1.97bn doses of four different vaccines to distribute when they become available. The AstraZeneca vaccine accounts for most of it. The Serum Institute has promised to make 100m doses for Covax of the AstraZeneca vaccine and a further 100m of the Novavax jab – if and when that is approved. Covax has an option on a further 900m doses of one or the other of those vaccines. Deliveries could start as early as February, said a spokesperson for Gavi, the vaccine alliance which is a partner in Covax. “We anticipate being able to provide each participating economy with the first tranche – enough to protect approximately 3% of the population – in the first half of 2021. This process could begin as early as February, pending favourable regulatory outcomes and the readiness of health systems and national regulatory systems in individual participating economies. “In terms of which vaccines will be rolled out to which countries, as well as timeframes, we hope to be able to share more on that very soon.” Seven countries have now given emergency authorisation to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine or the Serum Institute version: the UK, India, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Mexico and Morocco. The Carlos Slim Foundation in Mexico is licensed by AstraZeneca to supply 150m doses to Latin America. These countries could take delivery right away. But other countries without a regulatory body will be waiting for the World Health Organization to give the green light, which is said to need data from the Serum Institute. In what sounded like a nudge, the director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on 11 January it looked forward “to Serum Institute of India submitting full datasets for rapid assessment so WHO can determine whether we can recommend their AstraZeneca vaccine for international use”. default The AstraZeneca vaccine will also be manufactured by SKbioscience in Korea, BioKangtai in China, Siam BioScience and the local conglomerate SCG in Thailand and CSL Behring in Australia. The Fiocruz Institute in Brazil has signed a deal for 100m doses of the Serum Institute vaccine, which it will put into vials in a process known as “fill and finish”. In an attempt to queue-jump, the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, wrote to the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, on 9 January. “To enable the immediate implementation of our national immunisation programme, I would appreciate … the supply to Brazil, with the possible urgency and without jeopardising the Indian vaccination programme, of 2m doses,” Bolsonaro wrote. Brazil is also now buying 10m doses of the Russian Sputnik vaccine. It is late to the party. At the very end of last year, Argentina took delivery of 300,000 doses and has been immunising healthcare workers. The Russians claim it is 92% effective, but the data has not been published. A few middle-income countries have started vaccination programmes using the Pfizer/BioNTech jab. Mexico took delivery of 3,000 doses in December. Chile and Costa Rica have also started using the vaccine. Mexican officials have been to talk to their counterparts in Argentina about buying Sputnik. Chinese vaccines are also beginning to be used. Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates both gave emergency approval to the vaccine made by Sinopharm in December, which the manufacturers say is 86% efficacious, although – as with the Russian vaccine – the full data has not been made public. Turkey has bought the Chinese vaccine, and Morocco, Egypt and Nigeria have all been in discussions. There are other promising jabs on the way. Novavax aims to make 2bn doses for global use – but has not yet finished its trials. Covax has an option on 500m doses of the Janssen vaccine, which has the advantage of being one shot, but although results from phase 3 trials are expected within weeks, there are said to be manufacturing delays. It could be a major player, however. “Johnson & Johnson aims to provide global access to Janssen’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, if proven to be safe and effective. We have committed to producing 1bn vaccines doses a year starting in 2021 and have expedited manufacturing scale-up to reach this goal,” said a spokesperson. “We are leveraging a global supply base for our vaccine candidate, including facilities in the United States, Europe, Asia and Africa.” David Salisbury, associate fellow of Chatham House’s global health programme and director of immunisation at the Department of Health until 2013, said that even if the amount of vaccine distributed across the world increased, not all countries would be able to run vaccination programmes for everyone who needed it. “There’s a huge gap between a desire to have vaccine and political statements that your country will have vaccine – and actually having contracts either in place yourself or on your behalf and the ability to pay for it – and much more, the ability to implement it,” he said. The vaccination against Covid-19 is not like running childhood vaccination programmes, but more similar to the effort to immunise against the seasonal flu. Most low-income countries do not have enough clinics or databases to tell them how to access those at risk. Countries that get enough vaccine for 20% of the population, which is what Covax hopes to provide eventually, will not be able to stop transmission. They will be in an “endless cycle”, said Salisbury – vaccinating health workers and those most at risk of dying, with more people getting older and moving into the at-risk groups all the time. The coronavirus is not going away, especially in low income countries. It could be argued the vaccines are just a temporary fix. “Predicting the future for vaccine campaigns in all parts of the world is something many of us are already thinking about. Will this become institutionalised as an annual vaccination programme for industrialised countries? Unless this virus goes away I think the answer is yes,” said Salisbury. “But what will the appetite be in low-income countries for resources that are already under huge pressure to be used for prevention of coronavirus?”

  • WWE Entrants Who are Billed to Win in 2021 Royal Rumble Matches

    The annual Royal Rumble event is also when couple of the biggest matches of the year will be confirmed, but it also brings up the possibility of surprising returns.