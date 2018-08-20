Trap shooter Lakshay clinches silver medal

Jakarta, Aug 20 (IANS) India's shooter Lakshay Sheoran won the silver medal by finishing second, while compatriot Manavjit Singh Sandhu finished fifth in the men's trap final at the 2018 Asian Games here on Monday.

The 20-year-old, who had finished fourth in the qualification round, got 43 points to finish second behind Chinese Taipei's Kunpi Yang, who equalled the world record score of 48.

AHN Daemyeong of South Korea won the bronze medal with 30 points, four ahead of Indian veteran Manavjit who had topped the two-phased qualification.

Daemyeong went out of the competition after 40 shots, getting 30 points, while till then Lakshay and Kunpi headed into the final 10-pointer round with 34 and 38 respectively.

However, it was likely that Kunpi would go on to win the gold medal having a four-point gap over the Indian.

Kunpi, 20, didn't miss any shot as he charged his way to the title with a joint world record score, while Lakshay missed a shot in the 49th spot.

The Indian missed the first stroke. But he made a strong comeback to hit 17 strokes in a row. But he fumbled in the 19th, 21st and 22nd shots to blow his chances.

He then got back his momentum and was spot on for nine consecutive strikes before flunking the 32nd and 33rd which proved to be costly.

Kunpi, who was sixth to make it to the six-man final, produced a stunning final performance during which he missed only two shots -- 13th and 23rd.

Eum Jiwon of South Korea and Hagen Alexander Topacio finished fifth and sixth respectively in the six-man final.

Lakshay's medal was India's fourth medal at the Games. Of the other three, one has come from wrestling and two from shooting.

