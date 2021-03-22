Transport Ministry, NHAI on Alert as CERT-In Warns of Cyber Threat

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Sunday, 21 March, sounded alerts to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and other such wings to strengthen their IT security systems, reported news agency PTI. This comes after reports of a possible cyber attack on the Indian transport sector.

The ministry, in a statement, said that it received an alert from Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

“The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways received an alert from CERT-In regarding targeted intrusion activities directed towards Indian Transport sector with possible malicious intentions. The Ministry has advised departments and organisations under transport sector to strengthen the security posture of their infrastructure,” the ministry said in a statement.

Among those bodies alerted are National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), Indian Road Congress (IRC), Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHE), State PWDs, Testing agencies and Automobile manufacturers.

In June 2020, the NHAI had reported a cyber attack on its email server, however, it later said that there was no data loss.

(With inputs from PTI)

