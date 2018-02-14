Transgender writes to President Kovind seeking 'mercy killing' after Air India denies job

Shanavi, a transgender woman has alleged that Air India refused job due to her gender. Shanavi said she has the qualification and experience but that the airlines said that they don't have any category for trans-women. She has also written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking 'mercy-killing.' When asked about trying for job opportunities in other airlines, she said that if a government airline says there is no category for transgender, then there is no point in expecting jobs from private airlines."Now if I live or die is in hands of President" she added.