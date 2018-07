Singer song-writer Shibani Kashyap appeared as one of the judges at the audition of 'Miss Transqueen India 2018', which is a beauty pageants that gives an opportunity to the transgenders to showcase their talent. At the auditions, Kashyap spoke to the media speaking about giving them opportunities too. Meanwhile Shibani who is known for filming songs that give a message, has released a new song titled 'Main Husn Hoon' that talks about 'Freedom'.