Transgender community stages protest over rising rape incidents

Member of transgender community in Kolkata city staged a protest to condemn the rising rape incidents in the country and harassment of members of the community. Protesters, holding posters, raised slogans as they took to the streets to demand better protection for women and members of their community. Reportedly, members of the community had gathered on Sunday (April 15) to celebrate the Supreme Court's 2014 verdict which had declared transgender as the third gender marking it as transgender day. Protesters alleged they were molested by people during an event on the same ground.One of the two rape cases which rocked the nation's core in the past week involved an eight-year-old Muslim girl, who was allegedly raped and killed in Jammu and Kashmir. The girl was sedated and raped for days by seven accused before killing her.In another case, a legislator of India's ruling BJP member, Kuldeep Singh Sengar was accused of raping a teenager in India's northern Unnao town, nine months ago.