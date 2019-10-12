Transgender community members open fashion week, create history

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale held a press conference on Chinese President Xi Jinping's two-day visit to India. Briefing on the discussion held between India and China, Gokhale said, "This (Kashmir) issue was not raised and not discussed. Our position is anyways very clear that this is an internal matter of India." He further added, "Both leaders agreed that it was important to deal with challenges of terrorism and radicalisation in an increasingly complex world. Both are leaders of countries which are not only large in terms of areas and population but also in terms of diversity." Chinese President Xi Jinping was on a two-day visit to India.