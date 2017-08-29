Transgender community gets their first-ever toilets in Bhopal

In a first, the Bhopal Civic authorities inaugurated separate toilets built for members of the transgender community. The first of the public restrooms for the third gender in the Madhya Pradesh have been constructed in Mangalwara area. A local body official, G. Gupta, said facility would benefit the transgender community and promote inclusivity among them. The toilets have been constructed under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Clean India Mission'. Members of the community have lauded the move. In a landmark judgment in 2014, the Supreme Court ruled that transgender people had equal rights under the law, and granted legal status to the third gender.