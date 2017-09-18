    Transgender Brides For One Night

    View photos

    The annual transgender festival of Koovagam.

    Koovagam, a village in Tamil Nadu is fast becoming famous for its annual festival of transgenders and transvestites. Spanning 18 days, the festival takes place at the Koothandavar Temple dedicated to Aravan.

    As part of the ritual, participants marry Lord Koothandavar, re-enacting an ancient myth of Vishnu/Krishna who married him after taking the form of a woman called Mohini. The next day, they mourn his death through ritualistic dances and breaking their bangles. Along with this, an annual beauty pageant and several other competitions like singing and dancing are also held.

    At the dawn of the 18th day, the air is ripped by sharp wails, as Aravaan is beheaded, widowing all his one-day-old wives. Following tradition, the widows rip the Mangalsutraa from their necks, remove the flowers from their hair and throw away their ornaments. All the while wailing loudly and beating their chests, just like Krishna mourned for Aravaan.

    Subscribe to 101 India.

    View photos

    A transgender bride getting ready for “Kummi adi” ritual

    View photos

    Evening scape of Koothandavar Temple Koovagam

    View photos

    Transgenders bathe before heading to the temple

    Subscribe to 101 India.

    View photos

    Buying mangalsutra in a shop near the temple

    View photos

    Getting blessed from an older transgender is considered auspicious

    View photos

    Local men flirting with the transgenders

    View photos

    Passing a mangalsutra shop

    Subscribe to 101 India.

    View photos

    Shopkeeper near the temple hoping for customers

    View photos

    Men wear mangalsutras

    View photos

    People from nearby villages come to offer prayers for Lord Kothandavar

    View photos

    After getting married, transgenders are merrymaking with local men as one night brides

    Subscribe to 101 India.

    View photos

    Young men from nearby villages seduce transgender brides on this night

    View photos

    “Bali Peedam” where mourning rituals take place

    View photos

    Merry go round at Bali Peedam

    View photos

    Mangalsutras are ripped off during mourning rituals

    View photos

    Bangles are broken as part of mourning

    Subscribe to 101 India.

    View photos

    Transgenders doing “Oppari” (a means to express their sadness at a person’s death)

    View photos

    Flowers from transgender’s hair are seen hanging on trees

    View photos

    Transgenders wear white sarees to signify they are widows



    Subscribe to 101 India.

    Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are independent views solely of the author(s) expressed in their private capacity and do not in any way represent or reflect the views of 101India.com

    By Vijayaraj PS
    Photographs by Vijayaraj PS