Transgender band 'The Six Pack' to perform at Tomorrow's India Global Summit

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) India's first transgender band, 'The Six Pack Band' will perform at the fourth edition of Tomorrow's India Global Summit, to be held on October 6.

Following the judgement of the Supreme Court decrimanalising homosexuality, the band is going to share the insights on the 'Power of Pink' in the LGBT community at the summit.

According to HP singh, Founder and Chairman of Global Social (India) Foundation, "the band is a proof itself that the society is changing and is open to the landmark judgement".

He said in a statement: "Through this platform and the band, we want to spread the message of equality and acceptance, urge the communities to let them prosper.

"Their session will surely help to promote this year's initiative- 'Let's start with I'."

Launched by Yash Raj Films in 2016, the band comprises of six musicians from the transgender community -- Fida Khan, Ravina Jagtap, Asha Jagtap, Chandni Suvarnakar, Komal Jagtap and Bhavika Patel.

The Six Pack Band has worked with Bollywood's renowned artistes like Sonu Nigam and Anushka Sharma in the past.

"Enough has been said towards this community, which is misunderstood, disregarded and mistreated.

"For the first time, after the Supreme Court decrimanalised homosexuality, this summit will give us a stage to talk about how the economy is losing billions of dollars by stigmatising LBTQ community and how can we match up with what others can do in finance, hospitality and fashion," Shamir Tandon, Curator and composer of the band, said.

