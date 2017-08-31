Transfer window: Ross Barkley pulls out of Chelsea move at last moment

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley dramatically pulled out of a move to Chelsea at the last minute, Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri said on Thursday.

"The two clubs agreed to a deal of £35 million, personal terms agreed, and after a medical, we heard from Paul Martin, Ross Barkley's agent, that he had changed his mind," Moshiri said on Sky Sports minutes before Thursday's transfer deadline.

It was not immediately clear what led to Barkley's about-turn, but Moshiri said: "He wants to reconsider his position in the January window."

Barkley's decision is a huge blow to Chelsea, who also missed out on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who joined Liverpool, and Swansea's Fernando Llorente, who was poised to move to Spurs.

Barkley had been tipped for a move after turning down a new deal at Everton, who were originally seeking £50 million.

The midfielder has not played this season after suffering a hamstring injury in training.