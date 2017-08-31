Transfer Window: PSG defender Serge Aurier set to move to Tottenham Hotspur for reported 23 million fee

Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier is nearing a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur after the Ivorian was granted a work permit, a source close to the player told AFP on Wednesday.

>Paris: Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier is nearing a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur after the Ivorian was granted a work permit, a source close to the player told AFP on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old had been strongly linked with a move away from the French capital but a suspended two-month prison sentence he received last year having been found guilty of assault complicated matters surrounding a work permit.

Aurier missed PSG's Champions League trip to Arsenal last November as British authorities barred the Ivorian international from entering the United Kingdom after he was convicted for assaulting a police officer.

The defender, who can operate at right-back as well as centre-back, is expected to sign a five-year contract with Tottenham in a deal worth ¬25 million ($29.7 million), according to French daily L'Equipe.

Aurier would become Tottenham's fourth recruit in the past week following a club-record deal for Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez, goalkeeper Paulo Gazzanigga from Southampton and Argentinian youngster Juan Foyth from Estudiantes earlier on Wednesday.

He would replace England full-back Kyle Walker, who was sold to Manchester City for £50 million in July.

Aurier has yet to play for PSG this season following the arrival of Brazilian international Dani Alves from Juventus. View More