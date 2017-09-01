Transfer window: Neymar, Kyle Walker signings encapsulate football's new mantra of financial indulgence

The culture of indulging one’s wealth is alive and well in elite football. This is the reality bequeathed by this summer’s transfer window. We should get used to it.

There is still grist for the rumour mill. The transfer window is no longer open but the chatter will go on in anticipation of the January transfer window. Already there's talk of Ross Barkley making his mind up by the turn of the year, after leaving Chelsea high and dry on Thursday night.

That was not the only strange episode. Unusual tales populated a unique transfer window. A net spend of over £80 million was not enough to keep Chelsea happy as the club missed out on multiple targets; Tottenham Hotspur sat quietly for months before suddenly bursting into life in late August with a flurry of signings; Arsenal refused to spend money even as their squad showed obvious signs of weakness " although holding on to Alexis Sanchez must go down in the win column.

But more than anything, this transfer window was the story of spending. Clubs dished out cash with abandon, like never before. Last summer when Premier League clubs spent £1.2 billion, it was a record figure which many expected to be surpassed. But the surprise evoked by some of the deals this summer is yet to be normalised.

Eight of the 10 most expensive deals in this window were acquisitions by Premier League clubs but the top two signings took place outside England. In fact, it should be the top three as Paris Saint-Germain signed Kylian Mbappe on loan with an agreement to pay ¬180 million next summer. The deal may suggest PSG want to remain in line with UEFA'S Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations but this does not seem to be a clever ploy. However, it will soon be known whether the European governing body is serious about its own rules.

The story of this transfer window can be primarily read through two deals " the transfer of Neymar from Barcelona to PSG and Manchester City's move for Kyle Walker. These deals encapsulated why we saw a record spend which, by some estimates, has gone over £4 billion in Europe's top five leagues.

£198 million of that was splurged on the Brazilian forward. The Neymar transfer saga saw a farrago of speculation, misinformation and bitter debates. The chaos at Barcelona added to the confusion as the club mishandled the situation. As the relationship between Neymar and his employers deteriorated, PSG were well placed to acquire the player who had publicly rebuffed the French side only 12 months ago.

It has been known for some time now that the Parisian club's Qatari owners covet the Champions League trophy more than anything else. After the humbling loss to Barcelona in the round of 16 last year, what better way than to wean away one of the Catalan side's jewels? To be able to sign one of the key players from your continental rivals is the strongest statement of intent.

The Neymar transfer also pointed towards a restructuring of the power equation in Europe. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are wealthy alright but PSG has taken the conversation to another level. Barcelona spent close to a £100 million on Ousmane Dembele but that expense was facilitated by the sale of Neymar. While PSG may still find themselves short on the football field, they have clearly shown themselves to be on a superior financial plane.

It is a plane which they arguably share with Manchester City and Manchester United. The two behemoths from English football have dug deep to exploit the unprecedented financial revenue coming their way. With the first tranche of the £8.4 billion due to Premier League sides from 2016-19 in their possession, clubs have not been shy to spend the money " except in the case of Arsenal who continue to prize excess cash reserves over everything else.

But if there was one deal which flew flat in the face of conventional wisdom, it was the acquisition of Walker for £50 million by Manchester City from Spurs. While Walker by any reasonable account is better than your average Premier League full-back, the tag of the most expensive British defender in history hangs heavily over him.

Under Mauricio Pochettino, the right-back has improved leaps and bounds. Walker's forward thrusts on the wing came to acquire a central place in his side's offensive moves but £50 million for a defender who may not even be the best English player in his position is a staggering move. Of course, City did not stop there. They splurged £52 million on left wing-back Benjamin Mendy as well, ending the summer with a net spend of £128.2 million. When you have lots of money, you do not restrain. That seems to be the mantra in Manchester, with the age-old concept of value given short shrift.

