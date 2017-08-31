Transfer deadline day: Swansea City sign Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches from Bayern Munich on season-long deal

Euro 2016 winner Renato Sanches has joined Swansea City on a season-long loan move from Bayern Munich, the English Premier League club announced Thursday.

The 20-year-old Portugal midfielder will join his new team-mates in south Wales upon his return from international duty, Swansea said.

Swansea manager Paul Clement worked with Sanches while he had a six-month spell as an assistant at Bayern last year before moving to the Liberty Stadium.

Sanches joined Bayern from Benfica for £27.5 million ($35.4 million, 29.9 million euros) last season after featuring in Portugal's run to the European Championship title and went on to make 26 appearances for the German giants as they took the Bundesliga crown.

The confirmation of his arrival, on the final day of the summer transfer window in Britain, adds to Swansea's midfield options after they recently signed Sam Clucas from second-tier Hull City.

Swansea are currently 13th in the 20-team Premier League after a win, a draw and a loss in their opening three games of the season.