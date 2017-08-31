Transfer deadline day debate: Closing the summer window before season begins makes little sense

As things stands, it would be smarter to go with the known devil than opting for an unknown one, and despite the ruckus it causes the transfer window is better the way it is, at least till a better, universal plan is developed.

>Editor's note: The debate over when the summer transfer window should shut has become a feature of football discussions this season. A variety of managers and players have opined that the window should shut before the new football season begins, while another set has made the argument that the present structure should not be tampered with. The following article offers the view that the transfer window should shut on the final day of August as it always has done. To read the opposing viewpoint, click here.

The 31st day of August!

There's little significance attached to this date if you aren't an admirer of the beautiful game, but if you are, then this day is usually one hell of a ride. It's a day of broken hearts, ecstatic souls, sleepless nights (for people living in certain parts of the world), private jets, helicopters, taxis, faulty fax machines and what not.

On most occasions a football isn't even kicked on this day, but it gives you every bit of the emotional roller-coaster one experiences during a match or perhaps during an entire weekend packed with football action

The transfer deadline day is one of its kind. It gets football fans of various clubs from various leagues excited all at once.

However, the day could just lose its sheen if the Premier League " considered to be among the top two leagues in the world and also often the biggest spenders on deadline days " decide to prepone the closure of the summer transfer window for its clubs.

Many clubs from England have mulled over this idea and a vote is set to take place at the next Premier League shareholders meeting on 7 September on this issue, with the EFL too considering bringing the matter for discussion next month.

Throwing their weight behind the idea are Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Swansea gaffer Paul Clement who are leading the voices requesting a change.

"An earlier transfer deadline day would have helped us this year. In general, it makes sense that when the season starts that the planning is over," Klopp said.

Clement added: "A better situation would be if the transfer window closed before the start of the season.

"I don't really understand why it goes to the end of August. I know there's talks about that changing in future. That's my opinion that it should do."

Incidentally, going into the transfer deadline day of the 2017 summer transfer window, each of these managers are in the market for players likely to start for their respective sides, if the speculated deals go through.

Apart from holding onto Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal, and could still make a late move to acquire Virgil van Djik from Southampton. Swansea are looking to bring in Wilfred Bony from Manchester City, while Pep Guardiola is keen on adding Alexis Sanchez to his array of attacking midfielders and forwards.

So will preponing the transfer window help? Will it help these managers to avoid the additional headache?

One can't help but feel, the outcry from these managers to shut the window earlier is impulsive. It's a byproduct of the situation that they find themselves in. With Liverpool struggling to keep hold off Coutinho and Swansea losing Gylfi Siggurdson last week, the transfer window has given them a headache at a point of time when they would be more keen to focus on preparing the team, improving on-field performances and zeroing on the best possible combination for the rest of the season

But finishing the transfer window before the season begins won't help in doing away with this problem. It will just come at an earlier stage which is equally crucial to the team's season. If the preponement happens, the deadline day or the more crunch part of the window will take place either during pre-season or just before the season begins. With teams now travelling all over the world during for their tours, it will only add to the mess especially considering the tantrums players throw these days to secure a move.

If making late, last gasp additions to a team makes things difficult, having a disrupted pre-season can have even more long-lasting effects on a team's season.

For a manager who's just coming into a new club, this will be a nightmare situation as he will have very little time to assess the players that he's got and then act in the market. It could only lead to more panic buys and thus more money being wasted.

