Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships kick off

Sofia (Bulgaria), Nov 9 (IANS) The 32nd Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships kicked off in the Arena Armeec Hall here on Thursday.

A total of 290 athletes, representing 34 nations, will compete for 14 gold medals in trampoline, double mini-trampoline and tumbling, reports Xinhua news agency.

The qualifications started just after the opening ceremony, with the finals to be held from Friday to Sunday.

Among the competitors are 50 winners from the Olympics, Youth Olympics and the World Championships, said the International Gymnastics Federation.

China dispatched 18 athletes, including the 2012 Olympic champion and three-time world champion Dong Dong.

--IANS

