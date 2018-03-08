Trak N Tell's child tracker helps you keep a watchful eye on your loved ones

Trak N Tell, India's leading IoT pioneers, are looking to help modern parents keep their children safe with the newly launched Child Tracker. The product - a device equipped with GPS tracking, on-board flash memory, Bluetooth 4.0, in-built battery backup, and a panic button - will help parents monitor the movement of their children in real time. Designed with great care and attention to detail, this device is a comprehensive solution for parents worried about their children's safety in their absence. Offered with a 1 year warranty and subscription, the Child Tracker allows parents to use a free Android and iOS app that will allow them to instantly discover their children's precise location, whether they are stationary or mobile. If they are facing an emergency, children can use the Child Tracker panic button. This will send an instant SMS, followed by a phone call to the registered mobile number of their parents. "At Trak N Tell, we are constantly looking for new use cases to help people solve problems using our cutting-edge technology. In our modern world where our children spend a large proportion of their day away from their parents, worrying about their security is understandable. The parents who are concerned about their children's security - which, in today's world and its many dangers is every parent - would find the Child Tracker to be an invaluable aid and source of security," said co-founder and COO, Trak N Tell, Ritu Gupta.