New Training Unit Set Up at IGI Airport to Focus on Interaction With Foreign Travellers

To make the police force deployed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport more traveller friendly, a subsidiary training unit has been set up near Terminal 3 which will enhance the behavioural training imparted to cops posted at the airport.

Senior officers said that the focus is to make these policemen interact well with foreign nationals arriving at the airport and provide them with all kinds of assistance from getting a hotel, to lodging a police complaint and from booking a ride to familiarisation with the city.

The unit will also be used to focus on ways of using technology for the investigation of lost and found items which are one of the most common complaints.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport), Rajeev Ranjan, said the initiative has been taken up keeping in mind the international travellers. “In this special training unit, our force will be given training to better understand the foreign accent and be able to provide all kinds of assistance sought by foreign passengers,” he said.

The DCP said they will also focus on using technology for solving lost and found complaints as these are some of the common grievances of the travellers at the airport. “Further, whatever training or refresher course will be launched at the Police Training College, our men will be able to follow it from this training unit from here,” Ranjan said.

