Training material unveiled for ASHA workers to tackle leprosy

Guwahati, Jan 28 (PTI) An organisation in association with the National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP) authorities and the World Health Organization launched a training material on Thursday to improve skills of ASHA workers in tackling the Hansen's disease.

The flip chart for the Accredited Social Health Activists was unveiled by WHO Goodwill Ambassador and recipient of Gandhi Peace Prize Yohei Sasakawa.

Developed jointly by Sasakawa, the NLEP and WHO India, the training material is printed in Hindi, Gujarati, Oriya and Bengali to help three lakh ASHA workers, Sasakawa India Leprosy Foundation said in a statement.

This training package will strengthen the ASHA workers' skill and facilitate early detection of leprosy cases and treatment, the organisation said.

Union Health and Family Welfare joint secretary Rekha Shukla said the government is committed to make the country leprosy-free.

'The NLEP is focusing on early and active detection of leprosy cases for prevention of physical disabilities and to stop the community transmission. ASHA workers are the main frontline activists in this endeavour,' she said.

WHO India will also release short online animation films in regional languages for ASHA workers to educate them on how to use the training material effectively.

Altogether, 1,14,451 new cases of leprosy were detected in India in 2019-20, the statement said.

'Globally, 2,02,189 new cases of leprosy were detected in 2019, of which South-East Asia accounted for 1,43,787,' it added. PTI TR BDC BDC