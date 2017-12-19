Trainer Beard confident of Vijender's win

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) India's professional boxing ace Vijender Singh's trainer Lee Beard is confident of his knockout win against African middleweight champion from Ghana Ernest Amuzu on December 23 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

As the fight nears the intensity of Vijender's training is increasing day by day and Lee Beard is very impressed with the hard work Vijender is putting in.

"He is training very hard in India from the last sometime, he has been sparring 10-12 rounds daily with 3-4 different guys and also putting the strength and condition to work hard also," Beard said on Tuesday.

"We know about the opponent, and we have been working on the technical part of the game planning. We have run a few tests on him and he looks in good shape for the fight," he added.

Talking about Vijender's opponent, Beard said: "You know Ernest Amuzu has got a good record, and he is a strong fighter who has had a lot of fights but Vijender is an amazing boxer and always focused on the strategies planned by us.

"Vijender has boxed off many tough fighters who have had a different style of boxing, but southpaw is a bit more difficult to fight & he has fought less opponents of southpaw. But he is good at every technical style boxing.

"This is a fight which he should be able to control easily enough with his jabbing and boxing abilities, it's just he's been in the ring many times with fighters similar to Amuzu, so this should not present too many difficulties to adjust from southpaw to orthodox as he has done many times in his career over the years," he added.

Beard said the Indian boxer is in good form as he has had a good season so far. He also said Vijender is hitting cleanly and that might help him.

"We are looking to put on a good show, he has been training hard. We just had a great session and he feels strong. Technically also he is going great and is hitting it very clean and accurate," he said.

"So I think he will be able to control the fight in the first 2-3 rounds, start breaking his opponent down, hopefully in the middle rounds get the guy out with it," he added.

