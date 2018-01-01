Trained under coach Papas before coming to Bagan, says Watson

Kolkata, Jan 1 (IANS) Mohun Bagan's new recruit Cameron Watson on Monday revealed that coach Arthur Papas, who was in charge of Pailan Arrows and Dempo here, helped him stay in shape before joining the Kolkata giants in the middle of the I-League football season.

"My last competitive match was in September for Madurai FC. I trained fulltime up until Christmas. I am good friends with Arthur Papas who coached here. He is coaching a team in Melbourne now and doing very well," Watson told reporters on the eve of Mohun Bagan's game against Chennai City FC.

"I got training sessions under him and it's great to get that as he is a very educated coach and like training under him."

Watson previously played for former I-League champions Bengaluru FC before joining Indonesian outfit Madura United.

Papas, who coached Pailan Arrows from 2012-2013 and Dempo from 2013-2015, made a name in India as a knowledgeable tactician. The Australian was also asisstant coach to Zico for FC Goa in the Indian Super League.

"I am happy to be here. New club, new teammates..so it's a new challenge. I am looking forward to watching the team play tomorrow and hopefully see them win. They I hope to play the next game," Watson said.

Asked if it would be difficult to adjust in the middle of the season, the 30-year old defensive midfielder said, "It's a short season so you don't have the luxury to settle in. I would try and adapt as quickly as I can. There is a lot of quality in the team. There is a vast array of talent in this country and in this league and I am excited."

Watson kept faith in his new club to be still in the hunt to win the title. Mohun Bagan have been poor lately, drawing three games on the trot.

"There are plenty of games left and plenty of points up for grabs. This is a quality side with quality players and I don't see a reason why we can't compete for the championship," he said.

--IANS

dm/pur/dg