Train freight from India reaches Nepal's Janakpur

People in Nepal cheered as a freight train laden with 5,500 tonnes of ballast reached Janakpur from India's Jharkhand state on Wednesday. It was the first time when a complete locomotive-with 53 goods wagons-had reached Janakpur through the Janakpur-Jaynagar broad-gauge railway. The journey took nearly 18 hours. The broad gauge railway is in final phase of completion and the Department of Railways is planning to bring the railway into operation later this year. The railway project which was hindered because of various existing problems and hindrances upon the completion will re-establish the cross-border connectivity between Nepal and India. Likewise, the Raman Construction of Janakpur is constructing a 25-kilometer segment between Kapileshwor and Bijalpur of Mahottari. The freight had gone out of track in 2014 but efforts are on to revive it from next year.